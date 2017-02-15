GIRLS BASKETBALL

Katahdin 59 at Jonesport-Beals 51

Feb. 15, 2017, at 6:26 p.m.

At Jonesport, Natalie Rickards scored a game-high 24 points to lead ninth-ranked Katahdin of Stacyville past No. 8 Jonesport-Beals.

Georgia Landry and Haley Landry netted 16 and 13 points respectively for the Cougars.

Kaylee Ireland led Jonesport-Beals with 20 points while Alexsis Sprowl tallied 17 points.

Katahdin: G. Landry 5-6-16, Rickards 10-2-24, Drew 1-0-2, H. Landry 5-3-13, M. Landry 1-0-2, Kullonen 0-2-2

Jonesport-Beals: J. Alley 2-1-5, Ireland 6-7-20, Beal 0-1-1, Sprowl 4-7-17, Smith 1-1-4, Childers 2-0-4

Katahdin 15 32 46 59

Jonesport-Beals 16 27 33 51

3 Point Goals: Rickards 2; Ireland, Sprowl 2, Smith

