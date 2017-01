At Baileyville, Sadie Smith led the Dragons to victory with 20 points.

Jennie Cox added 14 points for Woodland.

Kaylee Ireland paced the Royalettes with 15 points. Alexis Sprowl chipped in 14 points.

Jonesport: 5 14 21 38

Woodland: 17 33 55 60

Jonesport-Beals: Ireland 5-4-15; J. Alley 1-0-2; Sprowl 5-2-12; L. Alley 1-1-3; Chilers 2-2-6

Woodland: Russell 4-2-11; Johnson 0-1-1; Cox 6-1-14; Smith 8-4-20; Beers 4-0-8; Cook 1-0-2; Monk 2-0-4

3-point goals: Ireland, Russell, Cox