At Bangor on Sunday, Zach Glazier racked up eight goals and two assists to power the Eagles to a NAC win.

Jacob Boothby registered five goals and two assists, while Brooks Gay (assist) scored twice. Mitch Spurr added a goal and five assists for Husson (4-7, 3-3 NAC). Nick Zavorotny made four saves.

Travis Brown scored for Johnson State (0-9, 0-6 NAC). He also made 17 saves in goal.