BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women’s ice hockey team dealt Holy Cross its first loss of the 2016-17 season on Saturday evening, earning a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

The Polar Bears move to 2-0-1 on the young season while the Crusaders fall to 6-1-0.

Game Highlights

Despite Holy Cross controlling the majority of play in the opening period, Bowdoin delivered the first strike on the power play with 2:13 to play. The puck worked its way cross ice from Jess Bowen to Brooke Solomon before Julie Dachille tipped it on the right post.

The Crusaders evened the game 7:10 into the second period. Maeve Reilly took the initial shot which Kerri St. Denis turned away, but Julia Matthias collected the rebound outside the crease and roofed a shot.

Tala Glass scored her first career goal to regain the lead for Bowdoin midway through the second. The rookie fought for the puck in the corner and then skated through traffic to poke the puck past Tessie Salatas at 10:35.

WIth under a minute remaining in regulation, Holy Cross earned a power play and then pulled Salatas to gain a 6-on-4 advantage. The Bowdoin defense held strong and Marissa Fichter poked the puck loose at the blue line and rifled a shot down ice that found the cage to ice the 3-1 Polar Bear win.

By The Numbers

Holy Cross out-shot Bowdoin 34-16 but Polar Bear netminder Kerri St. Denis was outstanding, stopping 33 shots between the pipes for the Polar Bears for her first career victory (1-0-1).

Crusader goaltender Tessie Salatas suffered her first career setback (19-1-0), making 13 saves.

Holy Cross went 0-6 on the power play while Bowdoin went 1-3 with the extra attacker