BANGOR, Maine—Husson women’s lacrosse shut out Green Mountain College 20-0 Saturday afternoon to extend their record to 2-0 and pick up their first conference win of the season.

The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 NAC) opened the scoring at the 26:54 mark in the first half, with Amanda Deshaies netting her first of four goals on the day. Mattie Russell continued the scoring less than a minute later, finishing her first of four goals, as well. The Eagles never looked back, putting up 12 goals in the first half with an offensive attack the Green Mountain (0-2, 0-1 NAC) defense just couldn’t slow down.

In addition to the goals from Deshaies and Russell, the Eagles offense also saw important contributions from Makenna Mont and Abby Greenleaf , who both recorded hat tricks en route to the 20-0 win.

The game proved to be one of several milestones for the Eagles. It was the first time in program history that Husson has recorded consecutive shutouts. This game was also the first time since 2010 that the Husson Eagles have scored at least 20 goals in back-to-back games, while also tying for the longest win streak in program history following the win.

Husson goaltender Kaitlin Dolloff recorded two saves en route to the shutout win. This shutout, her second of the season, makes her the Husson career leader in shutouts.