At Dexter, Brayden Miller’s walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh sent the fifth-ranked Tigers into Wednesday’s regional championship game.

Miller added a single for Dexter, which scored twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh to rally for the victory.

Kayden Nadeau paced the ninth-ranked Warriors with a double, single and an RBI.

Fort Kent 001 300 0 — 4 8 2

Dexter 200 002 2 — 6 7 1

Daigle, Paradis (7) and Soucy; Richard, Miller (6) and Richards