At Lincoln, Jacob Bickford struck out nine while allowing one run on three hits as No. 5 Dexter prevailed.

Bickford also doubled, singled and scored a run for the 11-6 Tigers. Zach White drove in a run while Brayden Miller added two singles and an RBI.

Jordan Hanscom doubled and singled for No. 4 Mattanawcook (11-6).

Dexter 011 000 0 — 2 9 0

MA 000 010 0 — 1 3 0

Bickford and M. Richards; Arnold and Hanscom