ORONO, Maine – The Black Bears and Dartmouth Big Green faced off in a non-conference battle Monday evening, where the Big Green took game one of the two-game series 4-0 on a 31 save effort from Senior Goaltender Robyn Chemango.

The first period saw Dartmouth and Maine both with 13 shots on goal in the period, although the momentum was all in Dartmouth’s favor as they spent a majority of the period in the Maine zone; their lone goal in the period came from Brooke Ahbe, assisted by Eleni Tebano and Christina Rombaut, to give Dartmouth a 1-0 lead 8:46 into the period. The period would end with the 1-0 score after Dartmouth had 2 power play opportunities that they couldn’t capitalize on; Maine had 1 in the period.

In the second period Maine led in shots 10-6 over Dartmouth, but was still unable to convert on any scoring chances. Dartmouth goals came 7:56 in the period from Rose Falzone, and 12:28 into the period from Bailee Brekke. Dartmouth led 3-0 after 2 periods.

The third period saw Dartmouth in control once again, outshooting Maine 15-8 and having 2 power play opportunities, one that they would capitalize on as Christina Rombaut put one over Carly Jackson ‘s shoulder into the top of the net 14:59 into the period, sealing the game with the final insurance goal, 4-0.

Story continues below advertisement.

Robyn Chemango stopped all 31 Maine shots for her 2nd win of the season, her record now 2-3-0. Carly Jackson for Maine was able to stop 30 shots of Dartmouth’s 34, including 14 in the final period in an attempt to keep the game close for her offense; her record is now 2-11-1.

The two teams will go back at it Tuesday night at 7 pm at Alfond Arena.