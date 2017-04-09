BANGOR, Maine – The Husson University baseball team split a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) doubleheader with Colby-Sawyer on Sunday afternoon for the second straight day at the Harold Alfond Diamond at Dr. John W. Winkin Sports Complex. The Eagles fell to the Chargers in game one, 3-2, but took game two, 5-2. GAME ONE: Colby-Sawyer 3, Husson 2 After a scoreless first inning, Colby-Sawyer (8-8, 2-2 NAC) jumped in front with a pair of runs in the second. Connor Henry reached base on a single to center and came around on a two-run home run over the left field fence from Brendan Thurber. The Chargers added a run in the third on an RBI double from Nathan Frongillo that scored Doug Avellino. Husson (11-9, 5-3 NAC) answered in its half of the third inning with a run on a RBI single to left field from Sam Huston plating Cam Archer cutting the Charger lead to 3-1. The Eagles threatened in their last at-bat in the seventh when David Hutchins led off the inning with a single to center. Husson skipper Jason Harvey ’07 would then for to his bench for a pinch runner for Hutchins. Newly entered pinch runner, Matt Graciano would then move up to second on a groundout by Conor Maguire before scoring on a RBI single to center from Logan Rogerson, but Ryan Glendye closed the door on the Eagles rally getting Mike Wong to line out to left field to end the game 3-2 in favor of the Chargers. Glendye (2-2) went the distance on the mound for Colby-Sawyer to earn his second win. He gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out two. Avellino finished the game with a team best two hits. Ben Holmes (2-1) also threw a complete game for Husson. He gave up two earned runs on eight hits and struck out ten Chargers. Holmes is the first Eagle pitcher to punch out ten batters in single-game in four years. Rogerson had a game best three hits. GAME TWO: Husson 5, Colby-Sawyer 2 The Chargers began game two in similar fashion to game one with a home run in the top of the second. This time, Justin Devoid hit a deep ball to center field beyond the dive of the fielder allowing Devoid to keep running for the inside the park home run. After Connor Henry set down the first ten Eagles he faced, Husson finally broke through with a triple to right center from Mike Wong. Ryan Rebar then reached on an infield single to score Wong and tie the game at 1-1. Husson took its first lead of the day in the fifth inning by scoring two runs on two hits and two errors. The Eagles played small ball all inning to produce the go-ahead runs after Christian Corneil reached first on a fielding error by Henry before moving up to second on bunt single by Alex Chapman. Both runners advanced a base on a perfectly dropped bunt single down the third base line by Hutchins loading the bases with no outs before Corneil scored the go-ahead run off a sacrifice fly to center by Maguire. The Eagles tack on an insurance run after Cam Archer reached first on a throwing error by Henry off a sac bunt loading the bases once again and Wong was issued a bases loaded walk. Colby-Sawyer cut the deficit in half with a run in the sixth on an RBI single from Joey Fenuccio. The Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom half of the sixth on run-scoring singles from Chapman and McGuire to make the score 5-2. Henry (0-2) took the loss for the Chargers after allowing four runs (2 earned) in five innings with five strikeouts. Andrew Carbone pitched the final inning and gave up one run on a pair of hits. Husson received six innings from Ryan Allender(2-1). He scattered six hits and gave up one run to earn his second win of the season. Dustin Smith pitched a clean seventh to pick up his first career save. The Eagles will step out of conference tomorrow for a single game at Saint Joseph’s, while the Chargers will continue conference action on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Castleton.