WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College sophomore right-hander Wiley Holton allowed no earned runs in a complete game and drove in a run for the Mules in a 4-1 win over Bates College in NESCAC East softball Sunday at the Colby Baseball/Softball Complex.

Holton pitched a four-hitter, struck out three, and did not walk a batter. She earned her sixth win of the season and her second straight over Bates after winning the second game of the doubleheader in Lewiston on Saturday.

The Mules improve to 9-16 overall and 2-7 in the conference heading into Friday’s home league game with Trinity College at 4 p.m. Bates (9-12, 1-6 NESCAC East) will host Husson University in a doubleheader Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Holton retired the first nine Bates batters before Andrea Russo was hit by a pitch to the start the fourth inning.

The Mules scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Grace Farnkoff reached on an error and advanced to second on Kathleen Mason’s sacrifice bunt. Carly Swartz singled to push Farnkoff to third base, while Katie McLaughlin had an infield single to load the bases. Robin Spofford singled to bring in Farnkoff with the first run and Skylar Labbe plated Swartz with the second run on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Bates got its lone run in the top of the fourth. Russo was hit by a pitch and was sacrificed over to second by Julia Panepinto. After the second out, the Bobcats’ Julia Treadwell singled to right field to bring in Russo and went all the way to third when the ball got past the outfielder for an error.

The Mules added a lone run in the third inning for a 3-1 margin. Paige Hartnett walked to lead off the inning and took second when Farnkoff grounded out to shortstop for the second out. Mason’s single brought in Hartnett from second base.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Hartnett singled to help the Mules score their final run. Holton had a slicing fly ball for a triple to right field that India Woolmington made a nice sliding effort on, but was unable to come up with the catch.

Holton was still strong in the seventh inning. She had two strikeouts, had an easy pop up go directly to her, and allowed a single.

McLaughlin finished with three hits, while Hartnett had two runs and went 1-for-2.

Russo was hit by a pitch, had a hit, and scored the lone run for the Bobcats.