At Easton, Ashley Harris netted 15 points as Central Aroostook of Mars Hill defeated Easton.

Breann Bradbury added 10 points for the Panthers.

Delaney Leach had a game-high 21 points and Isabelle Morin 10 for the Bears.

CAHS 17 29 42 53

Easton 11 17 30 44

3-pt. goals: Levesque, Dominique 2, Harris 3, Bonner; Leach, Isabelle Morin