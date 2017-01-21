GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caribou 55 at Mattanawcook Acad. 46

Jan. 21, 2017, at 11:17 p.m.

At Lincoln, Rachel Soucy scored 7 of her 9 points in overtime to help Caribou get the victory.

Gabrielle Marquis led all scorers with 14 points for the Vikings. Paige Espling tallied 12 points and Maddie Doucette had 11.

Courtney Gordon led Mattanawcook with 13 points and 7 steals. Natalie Tilton added 10 points for the Lynx.

Caribou: Marquis 5-4-14, Espling 6-0-12, Doucette 4-2-11, Rodriguez 4-1-9, Soucy 4-1-9, Gerakaris, Clark

Mattanawcook: Gordon 5-1-13, Tilton 4-2-10, E. Tolman 3-1-8, K. Tolman 3-1-7, Libby 2-0-4, Voisine 1-2-4, Tash, Hafford, McLaughlin, Slomenski

Caribou 7 17 28 42 55

Mattanawcook 9 19 25 42 46

3-pt. goals: Gordon 2, E. Tolman; Doucette

JV: Caribou 41-34

