At Searsport, Barrett Grant stole the ball and laid it in with 14 seconds left to send the game into overtime, where he scored all five of the Vikings’ points in leading them to a win.

Grant finished with 16 points for Searsport while Harold Merrithew added 11.

Andy Allen paced Bucksport with 23 points while Chase Carmichael had 12.

Bucksport 6 17 32 35 38

Searsport 8 14 31 35 40