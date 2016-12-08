BEVERLY, Mass. – The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team used a dominating third quarter to pull away from Endicott in a 68-41 victory on Thursday evening.

The 11th-ranked Polar Bears improve to 7-0 this season while Endicott falls to 3-4 on the year. Bowdoin improves to 4-0 all-time against the Gulls.

Game Highlights

Bowdoin never trailed, but couldn’t put Endicott away until early in the second half.

Leading 10-8 midway through the first quarter, Sydney Hancock and Lydia Caputi sparked a 10-0 Polar Bear run to close the quarter and give Bowdoin a 20-8 lead after ten minutes

Endicott was able to climb back, cutting the lead to four points late in the second quarter before a quick 4-0 spurt by Bowdoin pushed the lead to 29-21 at the break.

The Gulls stayed within shouting distance early in the third quarter before Bowdoin’s decisive run put the game away.

Kate Kerrigan hit three-pointers to open and finish a 16-2 run, opening up a 25-point lead for Bowdoin that they would extend their advantage to as many as 31 points in the final quarter en route to the win.

By The Numbers

Kerrigan stood out in another balanced effort by Bowdoin as the junior guard scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Abigail Kelly also saw double figures, scoring 11 to lead a 41-point effort by the Bowdoin bench. Eleven different Polar Bears scored in the game.

Ally Silfen collected a team-high eight rebounds while Taylor Choate notched a career-high seven assists while also swiping four steals.

Bowdoin ended with a 50-31 edge in rebounding and scored 24 points off 23 Endicott turnovers.