Wreaths Across America Comes to Ellsworth

The City of Ellsworth will host the first ceremony to kick off the Wreaths Across America journey to Arlington National Cemetery. The convoy of trucks will arrive at the Maine Coast Mall at 9:15 a.m. on December 11th. The ceremony will honor our veterans and those who gave their lives serving our country. Local students will sing and play taps. A wreath for each branch of the military will be presented. Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane says “ We are so excited to be part of this special event. We hope everyone will join us.”

Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington had a surplus of wreaths. Owner Morrill Worcester enlisted the help of Olympia Snowe to donate and place the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. An annual tradition was born and it has grown every year since then.

The public can show their support by attending the ceremony or standing along the convoy route that will take the trucks along route 1 from Harrington to Ellsworth and then the length of High Street on their way out of the city. Businesses are encouraged to show their support by posting messages on their signs.

For more information contact Sheriff Scott Kane or Michelle Cote at 667-7575.

