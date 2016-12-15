Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament Jan. 21 in Augusta

AUGUSTA — A-Copi Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road. Courts open for practice at 8:30 a.m. $20 first event, $10 second event. Men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles divisions. Signups available for 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0. The size of each division will determine whether the tournament is double elimination or round robin. Entry deadline 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Sign up at www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/. Awards. Food. Contact A-Copi at 213-6286 by Thursday, Jan. 19, to obtain order of play, or to ask questions of Dan Veilleux.

