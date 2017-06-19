Outdoors

Whitewater Rafting Adventure

MRE
By Holly Twining
Posted June 19, 2017, at 6:14 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Rafting Expeditions, 71 Millinocket Lake Road, Millinocket, ME

For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/rafting

Maine Yoga Adventures is joining forces with Maine Rafting Expeditions for a full day of fun and excitement!

We’ll meet at the MRE base then adventurers will be transported to their yoga practice along the river. MYA’s founder, Holly, will assist in getting bodies & minds prepared for rafting with a strengthening flow.

A healthy, vegetarian, and tasty lunch will be provided by MRE including veggie burgers, stir fry rice, veggie salads. Happy belly = happy adventurer!

Adventurers will then settle into the boats with experienced rafting guides helping along every step of the way. No worries, your safety is well taken care of. Beginners (like Holly) are welcome!

We’ll take on a 1/2 day of rafting on the upper section of class 4-5 world class white water. Awesome! Please note that adventurers must be at least 14 yrs old to attend.

Adventurers will enjoy some high fives, deep breaths and lovely stretches post paddle.

Cost: $150. Includes transportation to and from the river, yoga practices, lunch and a 1/2 day of guided rafting…

Interested in staying overnight? Please email maineyogaadventures@gmail.com.

Register online at maineyogaadventures.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Some gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silentSome gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silent
  2. Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’
  3. He wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire insteadHe wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire instead
  4. Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstormsInland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms
  5. Thousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in BrunswickThousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in Brunswick

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs