VOTE FOR BUNNIES!

Maine friends,

Please Help Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue win $1K by voting for your favorite non-profit, sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank’s Community Matters More. It takes seconds to do and the funds are desperately needed to help rescue rabbits. They are a “write-in” under “Hancock/Washington county”. Just scroll down to Hancock/Washington County and write-in: Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue. Hurry! Voting ends February 28th. Copy and paste the below link into your browser to vote now: http://bangor.com/cmm

Mission: together, we can save somebunny today.” Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue, is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization and licensed animal shelter, located at beautiful, Cottontail Cottage, on the coast of Maine. CCRR is run by a handful of volunteers all dedicated to rescuing abandoned, neglected or surrendered rabbits. Through our HELP FIX ME program, we spay/neuter our orphaned rabbits, and provide them with physical and social rehabilitation at the “Bunny Barn.” While some of our bunnies are available for adoption to approved homes, many – especially, the elderly, or those who have experienced extreme neglect and abuse – will live out the rest of their lives in the loving care of CCRR as “very spoiled” sanctuary rabbits. One of our primary goals is to educate the public about the needs and welfare for domesticated rabbits through public outreach and local and national advocacy work, and the importance of spay and neuter. For more information, please visit us at: www.ccrabbitrescue.org Donations can be made online or via mail to:

