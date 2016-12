Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road, Old Town, Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — A volunteer trail maintenance day will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road. Task for the day is clearing trails and to re-blaze all trails before it snows. Meet at the Parker Reed shelter.

