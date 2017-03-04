Vermont’s Long Trail

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 04, 2017, at 3:18 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/anne-oregan-vermonts-long-trail/

Anne O’Regan will speak about her hiking adventures on Vermont’s Long Trail, America’s oldest long-distance trail, running from the Massachusetts-Vermont border north to the Canadian border, with the Green Mountains’ highest peaks in between.

