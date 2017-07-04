Community

VBS: Operation Arctic

By Debra Walsh
Posted July 04, 2017, at 8:32 a.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Clifton Baptist Church, 742 Airline Road, Clifton, Maine

Operation Arctic is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School at the Clifton Baptist Church at 742 Airline Road in Clifton. It’s fun! It’s free and it’s from 9 a.m. to noon! FMI: Call 843-5441.

