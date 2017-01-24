USM Youth Ensembles Choral Concert

Thursday, May 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The USM Youth Ensembles choral ensembles will present their spring concert on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Donations will be accepted at the door. Presented by the USM School of Music, the USM Youth Ensembles is an outstanding regional youth music performance program for greater Portland.

The Southern Maine Youth Chorale, comprised of singers in grades 7-12, is conducted by Rebecca DeWan, and the Southern Maine Children’s Choir, comprised of singers in grades four and up, is conducted by Nicolás Alberto Dosman.

Each week the approximately 200 high and middle school students in the youth ensembles program travel from as far away as central Maine and eastern New Hampshire to rehearse at the USM School of Music in Gorham in preparation for their instrumental and vocal concerts. It’s a commitment that these students and their parents make because of the high quality of musicianship that is expected of them — and they achieve.

School of Music director, Alan Kaschub, says of the program, “The energy of these performances comes from a dedicated group of students and fantastic conductors who love working with young musicians. Add into that an audience of parents, teachers and other supporters of youth music and something magical really happens!”

For information about USM Youth Ensembles and auditions, go to:

http://www.usm.maine.edu/music/youth.

Sponsored by Macy’s

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

