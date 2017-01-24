USM Concert Band with Warren Memorial Visiting Artist Jim Bonney

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: McCormack Performing Arts Center, 41 Morrell Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The USM Concert Band spring concert conducted by Trae Blanco will feature a special guest artist in residence, Jim Bonney, a BAFTA award-winning composer, sound designer, and guitarist. The School of Music’s new assistant professor and director of bands, Trae Blanco, will welcome Jim to premiere his concerto, DARKlightNESS for Electric Guitar and Wind Ensemble. USM will be a consortium supporter commissioning this new work.

McCormack Performing Arts Center

41 Morrell Avenue, Gorham, Maine

Sponsored by the Warren Memorial Foundation

Learn more: Complete Residency Information Online at

www.usm.maine.edu/music/jimbonneyresidency

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, USM employees and alumni. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →