USM Chamber Singers conducted by Nicolás Alberto Dosman

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High Street, Portland, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The theme of this concert “Spring of Rebirth” features music that focus on the growth and evolution that is a part of the human experience. Rebirth can be associated with the sorrow of death but is also celebratory. The selections in this concert are designed to musically explore these aspects of rebirth through many voices.

About the Chamber Singers.

The musicians of the USM Chamber Singers are chosen through a careful audition process and committed to choral excellence, these undergraduate students have accepted a responsibility for musical distinction through a focus on warmth of tone, precise intonation, and the artistry of understanding the nuance of text. Critics have recognized the USM Chamber Singers for its “opulent sound”. Throughout the northern New England region, the Chamber Singers have performed a diverse repertory centered on a cappella literature of the Renaissance era and the twentieth century and music of various world cultures. The ensemble toured Ireland, Wales, and England in May 2002 and in May 2005 completed their third European tour—a trip that took them to Salzburg, Venice, and Provence, including a Sunday Mass performance at St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice and a concert at the Cavaillon Cathedral. In May 2008 the Singers toured Eastern Europe, in May 2011 the region of Andalusia in Spain, and in May of 2015 they completed their sixth European tour, spending nine days traveling and singing throughout Croatia and Slovenia. In 2016 the Chamber Singers performed with the Portland Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Robert Moody. The USM Chamber Singers were selected to perform at the 2017 National Association for Music Education Eastern Division Conference in Atlantic City, NJ. In 2018 the USM Chamber Singers plans to make its World Choir Games debut in Tshwane, South Africa.

About the Conductor

Dr. Nicolás Alberto Dosman is an Assistant Professor of Music, Choral Conducting and Director of Choral Studies at the University of Southern Maine (USM), School of Music and director of the Community Chorus at South Berwick. Prior to his arrival at USM, he was the Director of Choral Activities at Colby College and an Applied Music Associate (voice) where he conducted the Colby Chorale, Chamber Choir, and Colby-Kennebec Choral Society. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at Molloy College. Under his leadership the Colby College Chamber Choir performed at Carnegie Hall where the Colby Chamber Choir’s performance was described as “an inspired performance, with an enthusiastic audience.” In 2013 he was one of three American choral conductors that was invited to and attended the Musica e Arte Sacra conductor’s invitational in Rome, Italy. He has presented workshops at regional and national NAFME and ACDA conferences.

In 2016 Dr. Dosman was the guest conductor of the Maine All-State Treble Chorus. He is in frequent demand as a clinician in the state of Maine and New England. He will also be a presenter at the National ACDA conference in 2017. Additionally, Dosman was chosen by the ACDA to represent the United States of America in the International Conductor’s Exchange Program and will travel to Latin America in 2017.

In addition to his academic responsibilities, Dr. Dosman is the Maine ACDA president-elect and youth and student activities chair. Prior to his arrival to the great state of Maine, he was a conducting fellow with the Continuo Arts Foundation (Westfield, NJ) and was also the director of Casita Sings Children’s Chorus (Bronx, NY). He founded the Miami Choral Festival in 2008 and was also the chairman of the Miami-Dade/Monroe County region of the Florida Vocal Association while serving as a public school teacher. He studied choral conducting with Dr. Dino Anagnost at Columbia University and Drs. André Thomas and Kevin Fenton at Florida State University (FSU).

Prior to his graduate studies at FSU, he attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music where he received his B.M. in music education with a vocal emphasis. In addition to his formal education, he had the opportunity to attend an intensive choral conducting workshop with Grammy award winning conductor Charles Bruffy.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Williston-Immanuel United Church located at 156 High Street in Portland. Suggested donation at the door is $12. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.usm.maine.edu/boxoffice or at the USM Music Box office by phone at (207) 780-5555 or in person

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

