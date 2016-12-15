USM Baseball to offer holiday clinic with Ryan Flaherty of Baltimore Orioles

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: University of Southern Maine , Costello Sports Complex Fieldhouse, Gorham, Maine For more information: 207-780-5474; southernmainehuskies.com/fanZone/clinics

GORHAM, Maine — The University of Southern Maine Huskies baseball team and coaching staff will offer a Holiday Baseball Clinic featuring Ryan Flaherty of Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Costello Sports Complex Fieldhouse on USM’s Gorham campus, for baseball players in grades three-12.

Clinic participants will receive instruction in the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, infield and outfield position play from veteran USM head coach Ed Flaherty, his coaching staff and members the 2017 University of Southern Maine baseball team. Ryan Flaherty, who will be actively teaching and working with clinic participants, will be available to provide autographs and insight into what helped him reach the major league level.

Baseball players should wear appropriate attire, including sneakers, and bring their own playing equipment. The fee for the clinic is $75. For information, contact the baseball office at 780-5474, or go online at southernmainehuskies.com/fanZone/clinics.

One of the nation’s elite Division III programs, the Huskies most recently advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series in 2013 and 2014 after winning the NCAA Division III New England Regional title. Coach Flaherty will begin his 32nd season at the helm of the Huskies. He has a career record of 940-422-4.

