UMFK plans 2nd Jim Grandmaison Bike Tour on May 6

The University of Maine at Fort Kent and the Partners for International Relief (PIR) will host the 2nd annual Jim Grandmaison Bike Tour on Saturday, May 6 at the UMFK Blake Library Parking Lot.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. The bike tour is designed for 16-mile or 33-mile ride on the beautiful scenic ride to Soldier Pond and along the shore of Eagle Lake.

The cost of the bike tour is UMFK students: $10.00; Adults: $35.00; school age students: $10.00; and family rate: $100.00.

A rider should wear blue and must wear a helmet. Food will be served following the ride.

Pre-registration is recommended. Visit: https://athletics.umfk.edu/biketour-pir/

For more information, contact the following individuals: Jeff Dubis at 834-7543 or jdubis@maine.edu; KC Fitch: 617-620-0131 or kathleen.fitch@maine.edu; and Duane Belanger: 207-231-1932 or duane.belanger@maine.edu.

The proceeds from the bike tour will benefit the mission of UMFK Partners for International Relief (PIR) in supporting students and their work in bringing humanitarian aid to some of the most impoverished area of the world. One such effort involves more than 14 UMFK students who will embark on a mission to bring humanitarian assistance and deliver medical care to Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica. UMFK students will travel to Costa Rica on August 19, 2017 and return just before the fall semester on August 26, 2017.

