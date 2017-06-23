Thoreauly Entertained!

By John Contreni
Posted June 23, 2017, at 4:26 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Thoreau Park, 17 Pritham Ave., Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207-280-0855; visit www.mooseheadlakeedc.com/events

Greenville – Juggling performance by Zachary Field, Saturday, July 1, 6-8 pm, Thoreau Park, 17 Pritham Ave. in Greenville. Sponsored by Moosehead Lake Economic Development Corporation, free and open to the public. For information, visit www.mooseheadlakeedc.com/events or call 207-280-0855.

