Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Thomas Hill Standpipe, Thomas Hill Road, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Thomas Hill Standpipe winter tour will be held 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the standpipe, Thomas Hill Road. Promenade deck open for a bird’s eye-view of Bangor and countryside. Santa plans to stop by.

