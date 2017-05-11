Thomas College to graduate largest class ever on May 13

WATERVILLE, MAINE, May 2017 — Thomas College will graduate its largest class ever of 225 graduates on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. in the Harold Alfond Athletic Center at Thomas College.

Richard (Dick) L. Whitmore, Jr. is this year’s Commencement Speaker. He will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

Whitmore is an example of a student athlete who developed his talent and expanded his capacity into education, ultimately in instructional and inspirational roles at Thomas. In recognition of his role as a Sports Management Instructor, dedication to student athletes, and commitment to advancing athletics in Maine, he will receive the honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters.

Whitmore has been named college coach of the year in Maine six times, in New England three times, and once for Division III.

Whitmore finished his 40-year coaching career with a 637-341 record. He is seventh all-time in career wins among NCAA Division III men’s basketball coaches and began the 2010-11 season ranked 46th in all NCAA divisions for career wins. Whitmore and his wife, Mary Kay, reside in Old Orchard Beach.

J. Duke Albanese will also be recognized with an honorary degree at this year’s commencement ceremonies. Albanese will receive an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his longtime service to education in Maine, particularly his instrumental advisory role with Thomas College’s Center for Innovation in Education.

Albanese’s career in education has spanned 44 years and included work in the King Administration with President Lachance. Albanese served as the Commissioner of Education for the State of Maine (1996–2003) and had a long tenure as the superintendent of schools for the Messalonskee School District in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine. Albanese currently serves as a senior policy advisor for the Great Schools Partnership, a nonprofit school-support organization that works with schools across the nation to redesign public education and improve learning.

Albanese and his wife, Nancy, reside in Brunswick. They have two grown children, Derek and Kelsey, of Scarborough and Brunswick respectively, and two grandchildren, A.J. and Ava.

For his commitment to Thomas College as a longtime trustee since 1987, Kenneth P. Viens will receive the honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters.

Viens is a Senior Account Executive and Certified Financial Planner® with Kennebec Wealth Management in Waterville. He began his career in financial services with A. G. Edwards and Sons in 1992 and remained with them through their merger with Wachovia Financial and the eventual consolidation with Wells Fargo Advisors. He is active on numerous civic boards throughout central Maine. Ken is a graduate of Colby College with a degree in Government and he holds an M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

Thomas College features students from each division to speak at commencement on behalf of their peers. Representing the Undergraduate Day Division will be Shelby Watson. Watson is from Skowhegan, Maine, and graduated Magna Cum Laude in December of 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Management with a minor in Entrepreneurship. Watson currently works full-time as an IT Support Technician at Thomas College and is working towards her Master’s in Business Administration at Thomas.

Representing the Undergraduate Evening Division will be Tanya Naborowsky. Naborowsky is from Vassalboro, Maine, and will be graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is a manager at Shaw’s in Augusta.

Representing the Graduate Division will be Jack Mosher. Mosher is from China, Maine, and will be graduating with a Master’s in Business Administration. He is the founder/CEO of Gold Star Outfitters.

Assisting the graduating class this year as marshals will be Bayleigh Canonico from Standish, Maine and Korrie Laren from Blackstone, Massachusetts. Canonico will be graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She plans to study in Thomas College’s Master’s of Business Administration program in the fall. Laren will be graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a minor in Psychology.

For more information on Commencement activities, please visit http://www.thomas.edu/commencement/.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

