Community

This Weekend at Surry Arts at the Barn: Celtic and Classical Music

By lynne santerre
Posted July 04, 2017, at 4:03 p.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Harpist Phoebe Durand and mezzo soprano Celeste Mittlehauser offer up Celtic music as well as classical at 4:00 pm. Sunday, July 16. Musical selections will include Irish and Scottish songs, arias and classical and modern arrangements for harp.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.

SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine government shutdown ends after LePage and Gideon cut late-night budget dealMaine government shutdown ends after LePage and Gideon cut late-night budget deal
  2. Bangor Waterfront Concerts tried to build an illegal structure at concert site, city saysBangor Waterfront Concerts tried to build an illegal structure at concert site, city says
  3. Coastal construction firm files for bankruptcy
  4. Witnesses recall terror, destruction during record four-tornado day in MaineWitnesses recall terror, destruction during record four-tornado day in Maine
  5. Maine liquor regulators urge a ban on nipsMaine liquor regulators urge a ban on nips

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs