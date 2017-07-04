This Week at SATB: Gypsy Jazz

Saturday, July 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Surry Arts at the Barn (SATB), showcases the Gypsy Jazz Trio, Mes Amis at 7:00 pm. Saturday, July 15. The group plays Gypsy, Latin and American jazz standards as well as original compositions. Guitarist, vocalist and composer Steve Lynnworth leads the group with Harry Richter, on guitar and Wells Gordan, on the upright bass.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
