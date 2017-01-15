The Pros and Cons of Using Coconut Products

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, 23 Commerce Park, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207- 664-0339; bethwrightcancercenter.org

Coconut oil is everywhere. Do you have questions about its use? On January 18 at noon, at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, 23 Commerce Park, Ellsworth. Nancye Files will be presenting information on coconut oil and other coconut products. The program is based on information from “The Pharmacy in Your Kitchen” Workshop.

A light snack will be provided. Please call the Center at 664- 0039 to register.

