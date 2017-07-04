The Halcyon Duo Once Again to Perform in Lubec

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, Maine
For more information: 2077332316; summerkeys.com
The Mary Potterton Memorial Concert on Wednesday July 12 at 7:30 P.M. presents The Halcyon Duo, comprised of Roberto Pace, piano and Eve Friedman, flute. This husband and wife duo, residents of Philadelphia and Lubec, is noted for its stunning ensemble work, including the award-winning works of the duo’s pianist. The word “Halcyon” derives from the mythological bird (associated with the kingfisher) who brings calm seas, peace and prosperity during the winter solstice. Pace and Friedman were both born during solstices, and their last names both mean peace! This evening’s performance will include works by Bach, Piston and Schubert. German composer and renowned musician of the Baroque period, J. S. Bach’s (1685-1750) “Sonata in A Major, BWV 1032” is a fascinating piece because it is incomplete: only two movements and another incomplete movement exist. Only the two full movements will be heard, although there are many who have attempted to complete the third! Walter Hamor Piston Jr. (1894 – 1976), American composer of classical music, music theorist and professor at Harvard University, wrote “Sonata for Flute and Piano” in 1930 for the famous flutist Georges Laurent. Piston was also a friend of Eve’s teacher, Doriot Anthony Dwyer who had been principal flutist of the Boston Symphony for 40 years. “Introduction and Variations on a Theme from the Müllerlieder” by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) will also be performed. German-born, Austrian composer Schubert died at 31 but was extremely prolific during his short lifetime. His output consists of over 600 secular vocal works, seven complete symphonies and a large body of chamber and piano music. In this piece, Schubert took a theme from his own art song and made an extensive set of variations on it for flute and piano. The harmonic exploration is absolutely wonderful in this piece!
The Inn on the Wharf and Fisherman’s Wharf Restaurant host refreshments.
All concerts are FREE and take place upstairs at 7:30 P.M. at the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec. (Piano tuning donations are gratefully accepted). Intermission refreshments are provided by local businesses. For more information on our concert series as well as the music, art, photography and cabaret classes at SummerKeys, A Music Vacation, call 207-733-2316, email sksmail@summerkeys.com or visit our website at www.summerkeys.com.
