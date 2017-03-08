Sundays at the Jesup Concert Series: Swallowtail Fiddlers and Show Stoppers!

Sunday, March 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join some of Bar Harbor’s youngest musicians, the Swallowtail Fiddlers and the Show Stoppers!, for a special concert on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. for at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The Swallowtail Fiddlers, named after the Irish tune “Swallowtail Jig,” is made up of string musicians from Conners Emerson in grades 4-8. Formed in 2002, the Swallowtail Fiddlers delight audiences with toe tapping jigs, hornpipes, reels and slow airs from Ireland, Scotland and the United States.

The Show Stoppers! is a show choir, accompanied by an all-student instrumental ensemble, from Conners Emerson. This multi-age group had its beginnings in May of 2009 with eager students who had the desire to sing show tunes and learn choreography with a touch of theatrical stage presence. “To Boldly Go” is the “Star Trek”-themed original show, designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved television series.

Both groups are under the direction of Conners Emerson Music Educator, Rebecca Edmondson.

As with all concerts at the Jesup, this concert is free and open to the public though donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

