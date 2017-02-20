Community

Sunday Worship

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 9:43 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

Members and friends of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine are pleased to offer to people of all ages and interests an open invitation to worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 am. This Sunday, February 26, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on Matthew in a sermon titled “Dazzling Reign.” Worship will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

