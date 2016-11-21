Story Time at the Brewer Public Library

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Preschool children (and caregivers)—come to the Brewer Public Library to read, sing, do crafts, and have a snack with

Miss Shelley! Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

