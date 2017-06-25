Community

Steuben library to present history program

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted June 25, 2017, at 6:48 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: H.D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/

The H.D. Moore Library in Steuben will host “Maine Migrants Build America” 7 p.m. July 6.

Even before attaining statehood, Maine lost citizens to the westward movement. Our loss would be the nation’s gain. Carrying a strong work ethic and native ingenuity with them, ex-Mainers quickly seized business opportunities in their new environments. Wherever they settled they founded new enterprises or improved existing ones. Today’s Coca-Cola, General Mills, Prudential Life and US Rubber are but a sampling of the legacy of these pioneers.

The program will be presented by Bob Sirois, a retired science teacher with a longstanding passion for Maine history. For more information, call the library at 207-546-7301.

