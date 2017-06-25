Steuben library to present history program

Thursday, July 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: H.D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/
The H.D. Moore Library in Steuben will host “Maine Migrants Build America” 7 p.m. July 6.
Even before attaining statehood, Maine lost citizens to the westward movement. Our loss would be the nation’s gain. Carrying a strong work ethic and native ingenuity with them, ex-Mainers quickly seized business opportunities in their new environments. Wherever they settled they founded new enterprises or improved existing ones. Today’s Coca-Cola, General Mills, Prudential Life and US Rubber are but a sampling of the legacy of these pioneers.
The program will be presented by Bob Sirois, a retired science teacher with a longstanding passion for Maine history. For more information, call the library at 207-546-7301.
