Soup and Pie Social Fundraiser & Raffle

By Sharon Nichols
Posted March 14, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, ME

For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo.lib.me.us

The Palermo Community Library sponsors its very popular semi-annual Soup and Pie Social Fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The cost is $2.50 for a delicious bowl of homemade soup and $2.50 for a slice of pie. Children 5 and under are free. Whole pies are for sale for $15.00

Come help make this library fundraiser a great success while you visit with your neighbors, meet new neighbors and take a chance on the raffles. The library is located at 2789 Route 3. For more information call 993-6088 or email palermo@palermo.lib.me.us or visit www.palermo.lib.me.us.

Photo Caption: Many delicious soups. Photo by: Kipp Jacques

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police suspect I-95 wrong-way driver was ‘intoxicated and disoriented’
  2. Plot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deathsPlot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deaths
  3. Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five feloniesBangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies
  4. Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ringFlorida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring
  5. Suspect shot during violent home invasion in SidneySuspect shot during violent home invasion in Sidney

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs