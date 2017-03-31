Somerset County Cooperative Extension Homemakers April calendar

University of Maine Somerset County Cooperative Extension Homemakers extend adult education into home and community in the areas of food safety, nutrition and health, gardening, cultural and creative arts, financial planning and going green. Individual groups have community service projects for veterans, families in need, donating to food cupboards, shelters and fundraising for various charities.

Programs for April include:

— Planning for spring county meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, Cambridge Town Hall.

— Senior talk, 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, Clinton Methodist Church office.

— Foreign students, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, in private home in Madison.

— Julie’s Bento Bag, 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Somerset County Extension.

— Hospital Chaplaincy, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, private home in Ripley.

— Knit and crochet, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Solon Fire Station.

These programs are all open to the public.

For information, contact the Somerset County Extension office at 474-9622 or 1-800-287-1495- at TDD 1-800-287-8957 also www.extension.umaine.edu

