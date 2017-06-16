Community

Solar Solstice Celebration with the Town of Lincolnville

By revisionenergy,
Posted June 16, 2017, at 12:49 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Lincolnville Fire Station, 470 Camden Rd., Lincolnville, ME

For more information: 2075894171; revisionenergy.com/events/solar-solstice-celebration-lincolnville/

Join ReVision Energy on Wednesday, June 21st from 4-6pm for a Solar Solstice Celebration in Lincolnville, ME! Gather at the fire station at 470 Camden Road to enjoy live music, ice cream sun-daes and solar Q&A as we celebrate summer sun and the 43.4 kilowatt solar array installed for the Town of Lincolnville. Music begins at 4:15pm with speeches and Q&A following at 5:15pm. For more information, contact Jennifer at 589-4171 or visit https://www.revisionenergy.com/events/solar-solstice-celebration-lincolnville/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensationMaine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensation
  2. Zinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national parkZinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national park
  3. Wanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New HampshireWanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New Hampshire
  4. Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’
  5. Stun gun lawsuit settled with Bangor police for $525,000