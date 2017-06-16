Solar Solstice Celebration with the Town of Lincolnville

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Lincolnville Fire Station, 470 Camden Rd., Lincolnville, ME
For more information: 2075894171; revisionenergy.com/events/solar-solstice-celebration-lincolnville/
Join ReVision Energy on Wednesday, June 21st from 4-6pm for a Solar Solstice Celebration in Lincolnville, ME! Gather at the fire station at 470 Camden Road to enjoy live music, ice cream sun-daes and solar Q&A as we celebrate summer sun and the 43.4 kilowatt solar array installed for the Town of Lincolnville. Music begins at 4:15pm with speeches and Q&A following at 5:15pm. For more information, contact Jennifer at 589-4171 or visit https://www.revisionenergy.com/events/solar-solstice-celebration-lincolnville/
