Solar Energy Workshop: Powering Maine Homes and Businesses

Thursday, June 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library -Crofutt Community Room , 145 Harlow Street , Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com/events
The options are expanding with EV chargers, new battery storage technology, heat pumps and community solar
BANGOR, ME – Join representatives from ReVision Energy for an upcoming solar workshop on how you can utilize the sun to power all your energy needs here in Maine.
The focus of the workshop will include solar energy options as well as a discussion about battery storage and EV chargers. Guests will have the opportunity to learn how solar electric systems, especially when paired with heat pump technology for supplemental space heating and water heating, are a cost-effective way to immediately reduce fuel usage. Current system pricing, the 30% solar federal tax credit, loan programs, power purchase agreements for non-profits, and community solar farm options will also be discussed. There will also be an update on Maine solar policy.
The workshop will be held on Thursday, June 1st at the Bangor Public Library located on 145 Harlow Street in Bangor in the Crofutt Community Room –the presentation begins at 6:00pm.
Guests are encouraged to come by with questions and their electric bills. This event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome.
ReVision Energy, with locations in Liberty and Portland, ME; Brentwood and Concord, NH; and Middleton, MA has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar energy systems across northern New England, including recent installations at the Damariscotta Baptist Church, MOFGA and Fedco Seeds.
More information about this event visit www.revisionenergy.com/events or by calling (207) 589-4171.
