SILHOUETTE PORTRAITS BY JEAN COMERFORD

Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Silhouette Portraits at the Curran Homestead, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: (207) 205-4849; curranhomestead.org/silhouetteportraits
Curran Homestead Village at 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington is taking reservations for 10-minute sittings for handmade, heirloom silhouette portraits. This special event is part vol Orrington’s Old Home Week Festivities.
Based in Hardwick, MA, “Portraits in Silhouette” is a mother/daughter business has featured portraits of famous New Englanders in Yankee Magazine. Comerford is one of a handful of artists nationwide who continue the folk art tradition popular in the US and Europe from the late 18th to mid-19th century. The portraits involve very sharp and precise cutting scissors which the artist uses to snip out a profile from black paper which is then mounted on white card. What seems most amazing to watch is that through her skill she achieves a likeness in minutes.
Cost is $30 per portrait. For an additional fee, framing done in oval gilt frames or other frame choices on premises. Call now to reserve a sitting, (207)205-4849 or (207)745-4426 on Friday, July 14, 9AM-3PM; Saturday, July 15, 9AM-3PM; or Sunday, July 16, 2017, 10AM-1PM.
