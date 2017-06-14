Sheepscot River Race slated for July 4

WISCASSET, Maine — The Sheepscot River Race, for casual canoe paddlers to hard-core kayak racers, will begin at noon Tuesday, July 4, in Newcastle.

The six-mile canoe and kayak race starts in Newcastle at the Route 1 Sherman Lake rest area bridge and finishes at the recreational pier in Wiscasset Village.

According to race organizer Scott Shea, “This is one of the most scenic race courses with four miles of moving water meandering through beautiful protected marshes and riverbanks.”

This Wiscasset-based race has been held for almost 30 years. What started as a recreational event, part of the Wiscasset Recreation’s summer programming, has become a qualifying race for the Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization. Originally there were only a few competitive participants, but now it’s a professional race that includes recreational kayakers.

The most competitive racers finish in about 42 minutes, Shea explained, while the more casual participants finish in about 1½ hours. At the end of the race in Wiscasset Harbor, awards and prizes from Seaspray Kayaking are given out.

This year, race participants and visitors will enjoy a tent, live music, and a fired-up grill tended by local community organizations, noon-3 p.m. on Wiscasset’s recreational pier.

Registration to participate in the race is open and continues until shortly before the race begins. Registration fee is $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the race. For information and registration application, visit www.mackro.org or www.seaspraykayaking.com/events-at-seaspray . With advance notice, MaCKRO will provide kayaks and equipment to youths who want to take part.

The race is sponsored by Seaspray Kayaking in Freeport, and co-sponsored by the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce.

For information, contact Scott Shea at info@seaspraykaying.com or 751-3450.

