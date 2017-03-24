Seminar in Climate Change Speaker Series Presents: Dr. Elizabeth Sibert

Dr. Elizabeth Sibert, a paleontologist and biological oceanographer, presents at College of the Atlantic for the college's Seminar in Climate Change Speaker Series.
By Casey Carlson
Posted March 24, 2017, at 8:56 a.m.

Monday, April 3, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-801-5735; coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17067/view/event

Dr. Elizabeth Sibert, a paleontologist, biological oceanographer, and Junior Fellow in the Harvard Society of Fellows, presents a talk entitled “A History from the Bottom of the Sea: Microfossils, Marine Ecosystems, and Global Change” for College of the Atlantic’s Seminar in Climate Change Speaker Series.

