Seminar in Climate Change Speaker Series Presents: Dr. Elizabeth Sibert

Monday, April 3, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-801-5735; coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17067/view/event
Dr. Elizabeth Sibert, a paleontologist, biological oceanographer, and Junior Fellow in the Harvard Society of Fellows, presents a talk entitled “A History from the Bottom of the Sea: Microfossils, Marine Ecosystems, and Global Change” for College of the Atlantic’s Seminar in Climate Change Speaker Series.
