See the SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta Rubber Duck Race!

Duck at the Sedge
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 6:56 a.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta, Bob's Kozy Korner, 2 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-745-7748; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

The Sedgeunkedunk Stream in Orrington will be flush with ducks as the first-ever SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta takes wing on Saturday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. This fun-filled rubber duck race is a fundraiser for the Orrington Historical Society and is sponsored by Bob’s Kozy Korner store. This event is part of Orrington’s Old Home Week celebration.

Individuals, families and businesses can take part in the SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta by sponsoring a rubber duck or a flock of rubber ducks for just $10 per duck or 3 for $25. Stop by Bob’s Kozy Korner store during regular business hours to choose and register your duck(s) or arrive at the event at 10:30 a.m. to adopt your rubber duckie. The bright yellow rubber ducks will all be released at the same time into the Sedgeunkedunk Stream at the Fishway Picnic Area. Spectators can watch and cheer on their favorite quacker as the ducks make their way downstream and pass under the Johnson Mill bridge to the finishline. The top three finishers will receive one-of-a-kind trophies and cash prizes: 1st place $75, 2nd place $50, and 3rd place $25.

The Brewer Stormwater Program will be on hand starting at 10:30 a.m. with their informative display and will stay to help ensure all ducks safely make it to the finish line. Bob’s will have the grill fired up for those who want to have a picnic lunch of burgers and hot dogs. For more information, contact Regatta Chairman, Dick Campbell, at 207-745-7748.

