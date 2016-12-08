Satsang for Solstice

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Green Gem Oasis, 900 State Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-866-4103; thegreengem.org

Join Kripalu Yoga teachers Sandy Cyrus and John Yasenchak and drummer Rissa Moore for a heart opening evening of Sanskrit chanting on the longest night of the year, at The Green Gem, 900 State St. Bangor, Wednesday, December 21, 7-8:30pm. By donation. All welcome.

