Santa at the Library

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/story-hour-with-santa-december-3/
Story Hour with Santa at the Camden Public Library at 12:15 pm, after Santa arrives in Camden Harbor by boat. Santa reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ Photographer Mark Haskell will take free photos with Santa beginning at 1 pm.
Story continues below advertisement.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →