Rick Gatewood Honored as Community Volunteer of the Year at Awards Dinner

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County is delighted to announce that Rick Gatewood, who serves on the Board of Directors and also works on the Construction Committee for Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, was honored as Community Volunteer of the Year at the Belfast Chamber of Commerce 56th Annual Awards Dinner recently held at Point Lookout.

Gatewood has generously shared his time and talent on home builds, weatherization projects, fundraisers, and a vast array of tasks that keep a volunteer organization going. “Rick is always ready to roll up his sleeves and do whatever needs to happen to reach a goal,” notes Board Chair, Randy Mailloux. “He brings good cheer and keen insights to any level of a project, and that has a positive and contagious effect on those around him.”

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County is dedicated to the belief that all people deserve decent, safe, and affordable housing on terms they can afford. For information on becoming a partner family, volunteering, or donating, visit us at www.waldocountyhabitat.org or call 338-2344.

