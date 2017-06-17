Randolph Mailloux to Speak on Estate Planning at SSCL June 28

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Stockton Springs Community Library, Main St., Stockton Springs, Maine
For more information: 207-567-4147; stocktonspringslibrary.org
Randolph Mailloux to Speak on Estate Planning on Wednesday, June 28th at 7:00 pm at Stockton Springs Community Library
“Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Seniors at Home in Stockton Springs” speaker series will present Randolph (Randy) Mailloux at the library on Wednesday, June 28th at 7:00 pm.
The topic of his talk will be “Fundamentals of Lifetime and Estate Planning to Protect Yourself and Others.”
Randy Mailloux is a 1971 graduate of Belfast Area High School, a 1974 graduate of the University of Maine at Orono, and a 1978 graduate of the Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Washington. After his admission to the Maine Bar in 1978, Randy worked in private practice and then served as Judge of Probate for Waldo County, a role for which he continued his legal education through coursework at the National Judicial College. He is a former member of the National College of Probate Judges, the Maine Probate Judges Assembly, the American Judges Association, and the National Network of Estate Planning Attorneys. He is a current member of the Maine State Bar Association, the American Association of Visually Impaired Attorneys, and Elder Counsel. In 2012, Randy was nominated and accepted as a Fellow of the Maine Bar Foundation for distinguished performance in the legal profession.
Early in his career, Randy developed trial and negotiation skills in disputes involving wills, trusts, and other matters within the probate system. Since his tenure as Judge of Probate, Randy has continued to undergo specialized legal training in estate planning, and he is recognized throughout Maine in this complex and consequential field.
Randy has served as Chairman of the Maine State Bar Association’s Small Firm Task Force, President of the Maine Probate Judge’s Assembly, State Representative to the National College of Probate Judges, and President of the Waldo County Bar Association.
Randy’s legal practice has an emphasis on estate planning and civil litigation, including probate law, personal injury, and family matters. In his free time, he teaches a course on probate law at the Senior College at Belfast. Randy lives in Belfast with his wife, Toni.
This monthly series of talks at SSCL is in response to the growing interest in “Aging in Place” a widespread movement geared towards helping senior citizens stay in their homes as long as possible as they age. With the current growing number of elders, this movement has the potential to improve the quality of life for many seniors.
Admission is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org or phone 207-567-4147.
