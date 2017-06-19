Outdoors

Puckerbrush Primitive Gathering, July 21-23, Columbia, Maine

By Larry Balchen
Posted June 19, 2017

Friday, July 21, 2017 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association, 1597 Tibbettstown Rd, Columbia, Maine

For more information: 207-497-5621; prfgca.org

Presented by the Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association, the Puckerbrush Primitive Gathering is a three day celebration of Traditional Archery, Bushcraft, Art, and Ancestral Skills. Workshops include, bowmaking, plant identification, blacksmithing, primitive pottery, archery, fire making, shelter, and much more. All events are hands on, and attendee participation is encouraged. Camping and food concession available on site. Ages 14 and under free.

